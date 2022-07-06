Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Antonio Colak is on verge of completing a move to Rangers, with personal terms set and a £2m fee agreed for the striker with Greek club PAOK. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will be signing an "Ally McCoist-type" striker in Antonio Colak, says former Ibrox midfielder Robert Prytz. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants "one or two more" signings before the start of the season, with a central midfielder high on the agenda. (Daily Record) external-link

PSV Eindhoven are on course to win the race for Celtic target Vinicius Souza, with the Brazilian midfielder set to leave Lommel in Belgium after an impressive season on loan at Mechelen. (Daily Express) external-link

Celtic's pursuit of Vinicius Souza has taken a late twist as his agents denied he has agreed to join PSV, according to reports in the Netherlands. (Football Scotland) external-link

Southampton are to pay £6m for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, which could rise to more than £10m with add-ons included. (The Athletic) external-link

Alex Lowry, 19, is ready to step up and challenge for a regular first team place should Rangers sell midfielder Joe Aribo, says former Ibrox player and youth coach Kevin Thomson. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are considering a move for Finnish striker Kai Meriluoto, according to reports in the 19-year-old's homeland. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian winger Daniel MacKay is poised to secure a loan move to Raith Rovers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tranmere Rovers have signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan for an undisclosed fee from Celtic after a season on loan at Prenton Park. (Herald) external-link

Newcastle United have signed 17-year-old centre-half Charlie McArthur from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says he is willing to wait until the end of August to bring in the quality players needed at Tynecastle and the club are prepared to dip into the English loan market if they can't land their primary targets. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Released Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas could be set to make his return in the Indian Super League, with the 31-year-old a target for champions Jamshedpur. (Daily Express) external-link