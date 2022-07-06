Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Hibs, Hearts, Colak, Aribo, Souza
Antonio Colak is on verge of completing a move to Rangers, with personal terms set and a £2m fee agreed for the striker with Greek club PAOK. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers will be signing an "Ally McCoist-type" striker in Antonio Colak, says former Ibrox midfielder Robert Prytz. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants "one or two more" signings before the start of the season, with a central midfielder high on the agenda. (Daily Record)
PSV Eindhoven are on course to win the race for Celtic target Vinicius Souza, with the Brazilian midfielder set to leave Lommel in Belgium after an impressive season on loan at Mechelen. (Daily Express)
Celtic's pursuit of Vinicius Souza has taken a late twist as his agents denied he has agreed to join PSV, according to reports in the Netherlands. (Football Scotland)
Southampton are to pay £6m for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, which could rise to more than £10m with add-ons included. (The Athletic)
Alex Lowry, 19, is ready to step up and challenge for a regular first team place should Rangers sell midfielder Joe Aribo, says former Ibrox player and youth coach Kevin Thomson. (Daily Record)
Rangers are considering a move for Finnish striker Kai Meriluoto, according to reports in the 19-year-old's homeland. (Football Scotland)
Hibernian winger Daniel MacKay is poised to secure a loan move to Raith Rovers. (Scottish Sun)
Tranmere Rovers have signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan for an undisclosed fee from Celtic after a season on loan at Prenton Park. (Herald)
Newcastle United have signed 17-year-old centre-half Charlie McArthur from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says he is willing to wait until the end of August to bring in the quality players needed at Tynecastle and the club are prepared to dip into the English loan market if they can't land their primary targets. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Released Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas could be set to make his return in the Indian Super League, with the 31-year-old a target for champions Jamshedpur. (Daily Express)
Scotland defender John Souttar is physically and mentally ready to withstand the rigours of life at Rangers after leaving Hearts, says Steven Pressley, who represented both clubs. (Daily Record)