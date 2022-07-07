Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has resigned.

The 39-year-old had been in charge for just under two years having moved to the club from Leeds United where he was Marcelo Bielsa's assistant.

He led Town to a third-placed finish last season before losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final and still had two years left on his contract.

Assistant coach Jorge Alarcon has also left the club, who begin their season on 29 July against Burnley.

