Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Joe Allen was named in the official team of the tournament for Euro 2016

Wales' qualification for a first World Cup appearance in 64 years has had a big impact on the transfer market.

The need for Wales' players to be playing as much as possible - and for the biggest clubs - has never been greater.

In total 12 players in and around Robert Page's squad have made switches this summer in pursuit of a ticket to Qatar, with many others facing uncertain futures as the clock ticks towards the transfer deadline.

From homecomings to new beginnings in new leagues, there have already been several eye-catching moves.

Joe Allen - Stoke City to Swansea City, free transfer

Joe Allen, 32, still a key player for Wales, returned to his boyhood club 10 years after he left to join Liverpool for £15m.

Allen, who was a free agent after six seasons with Stoke City, said "it feels like I'm coming back home" when describing the move back to Swansea, where his style of play should suit Russell Martin's team.

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles after joining Real Madrid for a then world-record fee in 2013

Gareth Bale - Real Madrid to Los Angeles FC, free transfer

Wales' captain and the men's all-time top scorer Gareth Bale, 32, won it all in a glittering career at Real Madrid and will now finish his career in Major League Soccer after switching to the States at the end of his Bernabeu contract.

Bale feels playing in the US can help to extend his international career, so this seems a dream switch for player and Wales fans.

Chris Gunter - Charlton Athletic to AFC Wimbledon, free transfer

Veteran defender Chris Gunter, 33, the first men's player to reach 100 caps for Wales, needed to ensure he found a club to remain in contention for his country, following his release from Charlton Athletic.

His switch to Wimbledon where he should play regularly - albeit in League Two - should ensure Gunter a place on the plane to Qatar as his experience remains invaluable to Wales' young squad.

Wayne Hennessey produced a man-of-the-match performance as Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in a World Cup play-off final

Wayne Hennessey - Burnley to Nottingham Forest, free transfer

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, 35, is one of the more surprising names on this list, as he was still contracted to Burnley for a further season.

By switching to Forest, Hennessey remains a Premier League player, but he is likely to be second choice behind Dean Henderson.

James Lawrence - St Pauli to FC Nuremburg

Wales defender James Lawrence joined Bundesliga 2 club FC Nuremburg.

Lawrence, 29, made more than 50 appearances in three seasons with fellow German second-tier side St Pauli, who finished fifth last season, three places above Nuremburg.

Dylan Levitt - Manchester United to Dundee United, undisclosed fee

A Manchester United youth product who has been at the club since he was eight years old, Dylan Levitt, 21, made a permanent switch to the Scottish Premier League after a successful loan.

Voted the fans' player of the year last season, regular football at Tannadice should ensure he remains a key cog for Wales.

Rabbi Matondo has joined Rangers on a four-year deal

Tom Lawrence/Rabbi Matondo - Derby County/Schalke 04 to Rangers, free/undisclosed fee

Wales boss Robert Page will have the opportunity to have a look at two players on the fringes of the Wales squad at Europa League runners-up Rangers.

Rabbi Matondo, 21, scored 10 goals in 27 appearances on loan at Cercle Bruges last season, having first joined Schalke in 2019.

Alongside him will be former Derby midfielder Tom Lawrence, 28, who has not played for Wales since March 2021.

Former Rams boss Wayne Rooney suggested last season Wales boss Page was not picking Lawrence for personal reasons, something Page dismissed.

The stage that is Champions League football in front of 50,000 at Ibrox, provides the duo with a chance to force their way into Wales' World Cup squad.

Aaron Ramsey - Juventus to mystery club, free

Wales midfield lynchpin Aaron Ramsey, 31, has left Juventus after an unhappy, injury-blighted few seasons in Italy.

The Serie A club announced that the final year of Ramsey's lucrative contract had been "mutually terminated", but at the time of writing his destination has not yet been revealed.

It is an interesting situation as the former Arsenal player knows his place in Wales' World Cup squad is all but assured, but Ramsey will want competitive football to ensure he is match-sharp for November's tournament in Qatar.

Tyler Roberts - Leeds United to Queens Park Rangers, loan

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts, 23, says he wants to "play as many games as he can" at Queens Park Rangers, who have an option to buy the striker.

Roberts played 26 times in all competitions for Leeds last season, but will be hoping to ensure he plays enough to get back in the Wales reckoning after injury forced him out of the five matches they played in June.

Will Vaulks - Cardiff City to Sheffield Wednesday, free

Another player out of the Wales squad and looking to force his way back in is midfielder Will Vaulks, 28, who has dropped down a division following the expiration of his Cardiff contract.

Vaulks drops to League One but will play for a club with promotion aspirations and a rich history, having signed with Sheffield Wednesday.

Neco Williams - Liverpool to Nottingham Forest, £17m

Neco Williams, 21, a Liverpool academy graduate, leaves the club to play regularly and in the Premier League, with promoted Nottingham Forest.

Williams' move comes after he helped Fulham to the Championship title last season and saw his path to game-time at Anfield further blocked by the arrival of Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsey this summer.

Ben Woodburn - Liverpool to Preston North End, free

Another player to depart Anfield after coming through their academy is Ben Woodburn, 22, who has switched to Preston after his contract expired.

Woodburn was a regular for Wales as a teenager but injuries have blighted him during a series of loans and he will be hoping a move to Preston can reignite his international ambitions.

Uncertain futures...

Some Wales players have not moved yet, but could well switch to different clubs before the close of the transfer window.

Will it be another season, another loan for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, 21?

Having been loaned out for three successive campaigns, to RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and Venezia respectively, Ampadu could yet move for more game-time before the World Cup.

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon, 24, seems likely to move - on loan or permanently - away from N17, with even Spurs fans joining Wales supporters in the belief that Rodon is too good to not be playing regular first-team football.

Finally, goalkeeper Danny Ward, 29, has been linked with a pursuit of more match minutes than he gets at Leicester City.

With rival Hennessey unlikely to be first choice at Forest, Ward could still claim a starting spot for Wales in Qatar, if he was playing more regularly.