Mandroiu won the League of Ireland title with Shamrock Rovers in 2021

Lincoln have signed former Brighton Under-23 midfielder Danny Mandroiu from Shamrock Rovers.

The 23-year-old, who helped Rovers win the League of Ireland title last year, was called up to the full national squad earlier this summer.

Mandroiu impressed in a two-year stint at Bohemians before joining Rovers and scoring 22 goals in 53 games.

He becomes the Imps' fifth signing since Mark Kennedy's appointment as head coach.

Paudie O'Connor, Charles Vernam, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Jay Benn have also arrived at Sincil Bank in recent weeks.