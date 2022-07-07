Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Williams has helped Wales qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £17m deal to sign Wales defender Neco Williams from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old right-back helped Fulham get promoted to the Premier League last season after joining them on loan from Anfield in January.

Williams came through the academy at Liverpool and made his first-team debut against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in 2019.

He played for Wales at Euro 2020 and helped them reach the 2022 World Cup.

Forest were promoted via the Championship play-off last season.

Williams would be Forest's fourth permanent signing of the summer following the arrivals of forward Taiwo Awonyi, defender Giulian Biancone and centre-back Moussa Niakhate.

Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson has also joined the City Ground side on a season-long loan.