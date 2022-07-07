Close menu

Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona make offer to sign Bayern Munich striker

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski scores against Barcelona in the Champions League
Robert Lewandowski scored two goals against Barcelona in the Champions League group stage in 2021-22

Barcelona have made an offer to Bayern Munich for their prolific Poland forward Robert Lewandowski.

Barca president Joan Laporta said he was hoping for a "positive response" from the German champions.

Lewandowski, 33, has been at Bayern since 2014 but said in May his "story is over" at the club.

"We have made an offer for the player, we are waiting for the response, we will see if it is positive," Laporta said on Thursday.

Lewandowski has one year left on his contract.

Laporta would not discuss specific details about Barca's offer but it has been reported they have offered £33.8m plus a £4.2m bonus for the player.

Barcelona have dismissed rumours that Bayern, suspicious of Barca's economic situation, wanted payment for the transfer of Lewandowski up front.

"I don't believe it," added Laporta. "I believe it's information from a cat and it was a joke. It doesn't come from Bayern.

"We made an offer and they must now weigh it up."

Lewandowski has scored 238 league goals in 252 appearances over eight years for Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with the club.

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by Bazza, today at 18:17

    Scores a lot of goals in weak leagues

  • Comment posted by freespeechisdead, today at 18:15

    Another top top TOP article by S Stones!

  • Comment posted by Macca2, today at 18:15

    Ballon d’or? Apparently Sterling will win that at Chelsea. Lewandowski is awesome but 40m for a 33 year old striker? World’s gone mad.

  • Comment posted by TrebleDeckerRedBus, today at 18:06

    Are Barcelona paying with Monopoly money?

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 18:09

      Oddbod replied:
      Barcelona might as well, Citeh & Chelsea seem to manage with it.

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 18:05

    £1.50 signing on fee and a weekly bag of chips, apparently.

  • Comment posted by bazzy147, today at 18:04

    LOL!

  • Comment posted by feelymcfeel, today at 18:03

    What are they paying with? Scotch mist?

  • Comment posted by gordonbennett, today at 18:02

    Laporta should be embarrassed with himself if De Jong is allowed to leave over a dispute of 18m in wages, and then to bring in a 34 year old for 40m , it’s no wonder Barca are in the situation they are in, if they have that kind of money available why not just honour there players contracts, rather than going around unsettling players that they can’t even afford to pay a respectful fee for

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 18:02

    Barca should copy and paste the derisory bids that Bayern started with for Mane. If he wins 3 Ballon d’Or then you’ll get your money.

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 18:00

    Why is Javier Tebas not all over this story. Where did Barcelona get the money for this Mr Tebas?

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 17:48

    Raphina not going to Barca or Chelsea then......Oh Dear!! :D

    • Reply posted by erics squalor, today at 17:54

      erics squalor replied:
      Won't be pulling up any trees then, maybe a couple of Weeds? 🤪

  • Comment posted by You, today at 17:44

    Er.. What with?

    De Jong is staying and happily to take a 50% paycut?

    Dream on Laporta!

  • Comment posted by Six Stars, today at 17:44

    Why are Spanish sides allowed to cheat financially? They are bankrupt.

    Those old fascists, Real Madrid, should be stripped of the first six European Cup wins due to the financial backing of Franco.

    European Premier League anyone?

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 17:59

      nozin around replied:
      in that case man city should be stripped of everything considering where their donations emanate from.

      Lewandowski is a great player. Would be better suited to an Italian side though.

  • Comment posted by expatfrog, today at 17:44

    Barca have offered 6 bibs and a bag of balls. The bibs will be delivered 1 a season for the next 6 years.

  • Comment posted by erics squalor, today at 17:41

    Gutted eggsy jnr had me convinced Lewandowski was coming to Man Utd.
    Still, we've got Rashy though.

    ggmu, love, us, we, rent free,
    you wouldn't say that in the Railway.

    Ten Years & Counting

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:38

    Don’t go there.

  • Comment posted by Harry Boyle, today at 17:36

    Strikes me that this yet another case of Financial Fair Play for me but not for thee.

    UEFA, either have a rule or don't have a rule.

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 17:36

    Barcelona: “It’s not fair that Man City & PSG are able to spend extravagant amounts on players when we’re broke and haven’t got a pot to p1$$ in.”

    Also Barcelona: “Here’s nearly £40M for a 34 year old who will be available for free in a years time.”

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 17:35

    GBP38m for a 33 year old with one year on their contract (albeit an amazing player). But really, football has lost touch with itself. But I guess Man U also paid 500k a week for a 37 year old too.

    • Reply posted by Rodimtsev, today at 17:42

      Rodimtsev replied:
      The money MUT paid CR7 was well spent money. Without him they would have been fighting relegation.

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 17:35

    Will provide competition for Braithwaite.

