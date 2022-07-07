Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Spain are looking to win their first ever major tournament

Women's Euro 2022 - Spain v Finland Date: Friday, 8 July Venue: Stadium MK Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Jorge Vilda says Spain will not change their style despite losing Alexia Putellas on the eve of Euro 2022.

Ballon d'Or winner Putellas was ruled out after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Tuesday.

"Yesterday and the day before was tough. It was a shock for everyone," said manager Vilda before Spain's opener with Finland in Milton Keynes.

"Today they [the players] are better and they're getting prepared for the game tomorrow."

Putellas joins Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso, the Ballon d'Or runner-up, in missing out through injury.

Real Sociedad forward Amaiur Sarriegi was Putellas' replacement in the squad.

Spain, who have reached the past two quarter-finals, are the bookmakers' favourites to win their first ever tournament.

"In the end Spain trust in our style, our play, our identity," said Vilda. "We're not going to change that now. The style is above the system, the players, the coach."

Finland have never beaten Spain in a competitive game

Finland centre-back Natalia Kuikka is back in contention after recovering from illness.

"I am very excited. It is going to be a fantastic experience," said Finland boss Anna Signeul.

"As a head coach I have had this experience once before [with Scotland in 2017] and that was fantastic then.

"Spain are a very strong and talented team. We have a huge respect for them. We need to be patient and wait for our chances."