Marcus Bignot (left) had been a member of the Birmingham City Women coaching team since November last year

Birmingham City Women have sacked coach Marcus Bignot after the outcome of a Football Association investigation into using abusive language regarding "sexual orientation" during a game.

The Football Association charged Bignot in March with using "improper, abusive or insulting language" during a Women's Super League game against Tottenham.

Birmingham said they "strongly condemn any form of homophobic abuse".

Bignot, 47, was given a seven-match touchline ban for the offence.

An independent regulatory commission also been ordered him to attend a face-to-face education programme.

An FA statement had accused him of an "aggravated breach" because the language used "included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation".

In the FA's written reasons regarding the commission's judgement, Bignot was found to have used the homophobic language in a verbal exchange with Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner during their 2-0 loss in February.

Birmingham added: "Following the suspension of his agreement in March 2022, the club has now terminated his agreement and will no longer be using his services.

"As a club we strongly condemn any form of homophobic abuse and reiterate our aim to confront and eliminate any form of discrimination."