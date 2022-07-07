Last updated on .From the section European Football

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter (right) with assistant Jeff Spiers at the Irish Cup final in May which the club won to qualify for Europe

Crusaders lost 2-1 to Bruno's Magpies in the first leg of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie in Gibraltar.

The hosts went 2-0 up thanks to goals either side of half-time from Daniel Bent and Pibe.

Jordan Forsythe found the net from a Ross Clarke corner to pull a goal back for Crusaders in the 63rd minute.

The sides go into next Thursday's second leg at Seaview in Belfast with the tie delicately poised.

Magpies qualified for the competition by virtue of finishing fourth in the Gibraltar National League last season, while Crusaders are competing in continental club competition for the first time since 2019 after winning a dramatic Irish Cup final in May.

The visitors had a chance to open the scoring in the 17th minute when Ross Clarke went on a surging run down the right and got through on goal but his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Matt Silva and then cleared.

Midfielder Bent put the home side in front when he fired in from the edge of the box one minute before the interval at the Victoria Stadium.

Four minutes after the resumption Argentine forward Pibe ran onto a defence-splitting pass to beat the offside trap and coolly slot past Jonny Tuffey.

Forsythe's equaliser brought Stephen Baxter's side back into the tie and the north Belfast side had other second-half opportunities.

Paul Heatley's first-time volley bounced tamely wide, while the forward also saw an effort smartly saved by Silva and curled a shot wide.