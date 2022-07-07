Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Simone Magill was injured in the 79th minute in Southampton

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says striker Simone Magill sustained "a bad injury" to her knee in Thursday's Euro 2022 opener with Norway.

Magill was helped off the pitch in tears in the 79th minute of her side's 4-1 defeat following a challenge by Norway's Maren Mjelde.

Shiels said the 27-year-old, who signed for Aston Villa on Wednesday, would be a "big loss".

"We are worried about that more than anything," said Shiels.

"It's her knee. I'm a football coach, not a doctor, but I don't think the signs are good."

Despite the scoreline, Northern Ireland produced a battling performance in their first-ever game at a major tournament.

A major blow to Northern Ireland - analysis

BBC Sport's Andy Gray in Southampton

You feared by Magill's reaction to coming off that it was a bad injury, and Shiels all but confirmed the news in his post-match press conference.

There's no other way of looking at it, it's a massive blow to Northern Ireland. Magill is the focal point of the team and gives them not only a key attacking outlet, but crucial WSL experience in a young group of forwards.

It leaves Northern Ireland light on attacking options, with the two out-and-out strikers, Emily Wilson and Caitlin McGuinness, just 20 and 19 years of age.

It's also a cruel blow to a player who was set for a fresh start at Aston Villa after leaving Everton, and everyone will have their fingers crossed she can make a speedy recovery.