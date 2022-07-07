Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Raphinha scored as Leeds secured their Premier League status on the final day of last season at Brentford

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch hopes Raphinha's future can be resolved in the next few days before the squad travels to Australia for a pre-season tour.

The Brazil winger has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Leeds fly out to the Gold Coast on Sunday for games against Aston Villa and Brisbane Roar, before heading to Perth to face Crystal Palace.

"Right now he's our player," Marsch said.

"We'll see what happens but there's a long way to go in the transfer window."

Raphinha, 25, joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020 and has been a key player for the West Yorkshire club, helping them retain their Premier League status last season.

The Brazil international will be hoping to feature for his national team at the World Cup in Qatar, which gets under way in November.

"He has hopes and dreams and we'll see how everything goes," Marsch added. "I know he loves this team, this club and being here.

"We'll see how things progress. We have to wait and see what's happening in the next few days. There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution."

Marsch also confirmed that Leeds are hoping to add a striker during the transfer window, which would become their seventh summer signing.

On Thursday, the club signed Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 23, from Dutch club Feyenoord in a deal reportedly worth £21m.

He follows Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams to Elland Road this summer.