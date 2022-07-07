Nobody deserved that moment more.

It just had to be Julie Nelson to head home the historic goal for Northern Ireland - their first at a senior women's tournament.

Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 journey is the latest chapter in a fairytale, and yet the biggest and best script writers in Hollywood would struggle to come up with something so perfect.

Much has been made about Northern Ireland's road to the finals, embracing the true underdog nature since the team reformed in 2004 after being disbanded at the turn of the century. Julie Nelson has been there every single step of the way.

Speaking for a surprise video ahead of the tournament, her father, Willie, said this line: "No matter where the situation was or what it was, she always went out of her way to make sure everything came second to Northern Ireland football and she is going to get her true reward at the Euros."

It was a touching tribute at the time, from a family filled with pride, but little did we know just how big that reward would be.

From having to pay to play, the heavy defeats, the hard recovery from a career-threatening injury, to the success, becoming the record caps holder for the women's team and being awarded a BEM by Buckingham Palace - the 37-year-old really has been there and done it through the tough times and the good.

She epitomises Northern Ireland's journey in the shape of one player, and that's why it was so special.

"As a defender you don't expect to score Northern Ireland's first goal at a major finals," admitted Nelson, who is now the oldest player to score at a Women's Euros.

"I had to do a double take as I saw the goalkeeper scrambling. I'd no time to celebrate, everybody just jumped up on me.

"It was such a proud moment. My family were here as well. It was an incredible moment for myself but also for the team."

Her defensive partner Sarah McFadden, who made her debut a year after Nelson, added: "It couldn't happen to a better person".

"It was incredible, absolutely incredible. Julie Nelson is the face of women's football in Northern Ireland. We are really proud of her, she really deserves it and has worked really hard to be here."

The families that shaped NI's history-makers

More than just a goal

Now, being up front about it, and this is something Kenny Shiels and Nelson herself touched on post-match, it was just a goal. Yes, it gave the side momentum and belief, but it didn't get Northern Ireland back in the game, it didn't lead to a result.

It almost feels patronising to say Northern Ireland will be delighted just to score. They are there to compete against the world's best, they deserve their place and are there to win, and there was understandable disappointment at the defeat.

However, ultimately, in the bigger picture it is so much more than that.

It was a goal that was 18 years in the making, a goal for all those who have been before and for those who are still to come.

The passion from the players and the almighty roar from the crowd said it all. It provided goosebumps, just like when the team walked out of the tunnel at St Mary's for the first time, and those scenes speak for themselves.

After the final whistle the players took time to spend moments with the families and friends who had supported them to this point, creating more memories to last a lifetime.

'Such a proud moment' - Julie Nelson on historic goal for Northern Ireland

It is often talked about how these Euro 2022 history-makers will leave their mark for generations to come, and now the pictures and footage of Nelson's header will lead that.

It was also nothing less than Northern Ireland deserved. A nervy first-half performance led to three goals conceded, and it would have been easy to crumble, yet they created chances and held their own against a world-class team in the second half.

"We were disappointed to concede the three early goals," said Nelson.

"I think we were a wee bit nervy at the start, but we made ourselves hard to beat and we also created chances and that shows how far we have come in the past three years.

"The last time we played Norway [In qualifying for the Euros in October 2019], we never even had a shot at goal or a corner, so it's positive strides.

"We're obviously not happy to lose 4-1 but we can take heart from spells of the game and the last 30 minutes, but we need to stop conceding goals."

Nelson and Kelsie Burrows spend time with family and supporters following their Euro 2022 opener

That last point also points to the mentality of this team. The progress is good, so great, in fact, Shiels said it had "created a monster", yet there is always the desire for more.

With Austria and England looming there is no doubt there are still improvements to be made, and cruelly it looks they will have to come without Simone Magill.

However, despite the result, Thursday at Euro 2022 belonged to Northern Ireland and to Nelson - it belonged to the underdogs and nobody can ever, ever take that away from them.

It may not have been the surprise result in the wildest dreams of Northern Ireland fans, but Nelson and her team-mates ensured it was a very, very special night in Southampton that is now stamped into history.