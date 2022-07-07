Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Tierney, Lawrence, Souza
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former Derby captain Tom Lawrence is set to join Rangers over the weekend after the Wales midfielder decided to make the move to Ibrox instead of Sheffield United. (Football Scotland)
Celtic target Vinicius Souza is ready to complete a move to La Liga side Espanyol from Lommel in Belgium. (Football Scotland)
MK Dons want Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan after the 20-year-old impressed at Tranmere Rovers last season. (Daily Record)
Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson, 20, looks set to join Championship side Dundee on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is confident Carl Starfelt will be fit for their Premiership opener with Aberdeen at the end of the month after the defender picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Sweden. (Express)
Ange Postecoglou has challenged Mikey Johnston to show his ability on a consistent basis, telling the winger he has to match the level shown by the likes of Jota if he wants to win a regular place in the Celtic team. (Herald)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson insists he's not worried about losing Josh Doig this summer with Serie A sides Bologna and Verona credited with interest in the 20-year-old left back. (Daily Record)
Lee Johnson reveals that defender Rocky Bushiri has "turned down a couple of moves" as the Belgian defender looks to settle at Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is scheduled to return after three months out with a knee injury and has been pencilled in for a comeback in Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg in Germany tomorrow. (Scottish Sun)