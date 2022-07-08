Close menu

Jack Wilshere: Ex-Arsenal, West Ham and England midfielder retires

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments296

Jack Wilshere holds the FA Cup on top of his head after winning with Arsenal
Jack Wilshere won two FA Cups with Arsenal in successive seasons

Former Arsenal, West Ham and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from football aged 30.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won two FA Cups after making his debut as a 16-year-old.

He later had spells at West Ham, Bolton, Bournemouth and Danish side AGF Aarhus.

In a statement on social media, Wilshere - who won 34 England caps - said his career had been "slipping away in recent times".

"It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career," he said.

"From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream."

Before signing for AGF in February, Wilshere had only played 36 games since leaving Arsenal in 2018.

Injuries plagued his career while he was also without a club for a period during the 2020-21 season.

"In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give," he said.

"Having played at the very highest level I have always held such ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.

"However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved."

At the age of 16 years and 256 days, Wilshere was Arsenal's youngest ever league debutant when he came on as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in September 2008.

He scored his first goal for the Gunners 10 days later, and went on to score 14 in all competitions for the club before leaving for West Ham in 2018.

But Wilshere spent much of his two years with the Hammers injured, and after making only 19 appearances, his three-year contract was mutually terminated with a year remaining.

In January 2021, he returned to Bournemouth - where he had spent a season on loan from Arsenal - on a short-term deal, and was released at the end of the season.

With England, he played at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

"I have enjoyed every moment of my career and it has been the journey of a lifetime," Wilshere added.

"Now is the right time to close this chapter but I still have so much to give to the game and I am excited about what the future holds".

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:03

    Even as a Spurs fan, it is always sad to see a player's career end early. Good luck, Jack. COYS.

    • Reply posted by Arsenal4ever, today at 13:09

      Arsenal4ever replied:
      Great to see a such a classy comment!!!
      We might banter and trash each other constantly but deep down there is the thread that connects us all.
      A pure love for an incredible sport.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 13:08

    I genuinely can't remember many more exciting players than Jack when he broke into the Arsenal team. While it almost goes without saying injuries meant he never fulfilled his full potential, not many players win 2 FA Cups, score a Premier League goal of the season and play 34 times for England.

    Thanks Jack and wish you all the best in the next steps in your life.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 13:20

      Jason replied:
      That performance vs Barca against a midfield of peak Iniesta and Xavi when was 18 was his peak in an Arsenal shirt. And THAT goal vs Norwich in perfect Wengerball are my favourite Wilshere moments. Many players don’t even have that.

  • Comment posted by Ayupgeeza, today at 13:07

    Weird to think he should be in his prime now. In another world he'd be at the heart of England's midfield in the next World Cup. Saddening to think what might have been.

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 13:28

      chelseadad replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 13:04

    He was going to retire when he was 29, but was injured.

    • Reply posted by Hjs140, today at 13:47

      Hjs140 replied:
      hahah!

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 13:05

    A great footballer, let down by his own body. It will be a shame to think what could have been had he been able to maintain some level of fitness. Wishing him well.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 13:14

      Ceefax replied:
      The fact he was a smoker won't have helped.

      Top footballers nowadays don't smoke and most barely drink if at all.

  • Comment posted by Realeyes, today at 13:14

    Still remember that game against Barcelona. Was such a talent

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 14:06

      FootOfDavros replied:
      I don't remember the game being mentioned but I do remember Arsenal being horribly cheated by Barcelona in what I think was a CL semi final.

      Probably the closest Arsenal got to European glory. One of their players dived in the second half and got an Arsenal player sent off.

      Really started my dislike for the gamesmanship of Spanish football.

      All the best to Jack from a neutral.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 13:07

    A career marred by injury and a case of what could have been. The Arsenal team goal vs Norwich, finished by Jack, will always be one of the great Premier League goals. Beautiful, beautiful football.

    Good luck Jack, I hope coaching and management serves you better than the physical side of the game.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 13:40

      margaret replied:
      A fraud and serial waster.

  • Comment posted by JosephSco, today at 13:15

    Such a shame for a player that was rightly considered one of the best prospects England ever had. On his day he was unplayable and for his career to be destroyed by injuries is very unfair. Hopefully he can continue to have a career around the game, I am sure from his experiences and challenges he would be a great advisor for fellow professionals.

  • Comment posted by hk40k, today at 13:10

    Wishing Jack well for his future. So many try to get to an elite level and fail so be happy you made it if only for a short period. Lots to offer to young aspiring players so don't leave the game and please don't join that 'smug' lot of pundits.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:47

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "that 'smug' lot of pundits"

      Why ruin a nice comment with a weird jab at...who, exactly?

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 13:07

    Top player. Could have been England's main man in midfield. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 13:11

      Ceefax replied:
      Yes - a pity he never quite kicked on after a fairly stellar start to his career.

  • Comment posted by Nicky Hillman, today at 13:05

    What a terrible shame for such a talented footballer. Best of luck for the future.

  • Comment posted by lambyboy, today at 13:15

    As a Spurs man I wish him well as he must feel sad to stop playing so early. A new future awaits. Best of luck.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 13:14

    Fair play Jack. You are very luck to have lived your dream. Many can only dream if doing what you have achieved. Best of luck for whatever you do next.

  • Comment posted by mcfc2308, today at 13:05

    From a City fan.......... Good luck in the future Jack

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 13:10

    Fair play to him. I recall fondly how he went toe to toe with Xavi and Iniesta in the CL one year.

    All the best lad.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 13:23

      Jason replied:
      He was 18 when he bossed the midfield in that game. Shame to peak too soon. Foden is someone very similar to Wilshere in how he plays and Phil could do well to see what happens when you lose application and focus and all that potential remains unfulfilled and retire at 30

  • Comment posted by Jonno83, today at 13:08

    Such a shame. Had all the talent in the world as a youngster, what could have been for club and country

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 13:36

    Stole a living at West Ham and had the absolute cheek to post that prank on social media where he jumped out of a washing machine to scare another player while supposedly injured. Slap in the face to the fans who paid his massive wages for two years. Then had the gall to whinge and play the victim when we finally got rid of him.

    Good riddance. Epitome of the greedy entitled modern footballer

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 14:07

      ET replied:
      Which fans paid his wages? More like TV viewers.
      You gambled on his known injury record and it didn’t work out.
      Just plain bitter. Not even a brown ale to mitigate it.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:09

    Could have been one of the greatest talents this country has ever seen if it were not for injures. I remember him and Craig Eastmond winning the FA Youth Cup like it was yesterday, he looked on another level.
    Still scored some of the best ever Arsenal goals of his generation, just ask MOTD!

    Now a new chapter begins and he’s got a whole new career ahead of him. Best of luck for the future.

  • Comment posted by Madgooner, today at 13:08

    Gutted for the lad. Hope we give him a coaching role at the club - look after your own Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Appondani, today at 13:33

    Jack Wheelchair

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 14:00

      RichardRichard replied:
      Re-tyred.

