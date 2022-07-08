Last updated on .From the section Hull

Jean Michael Seri had loan spells with Galatasaray and Bordeaux during his four seasons with Fulham

Hull City have signed former Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international was a free agent after leaving the Whites at the end of his contract last month.

Seri made 33 Championship appearances in 2021-22 as Marco Silva's men won the Championship title.

He could make his competitive debut for the Tigers against Bristol City on Saturday, 30 July.

