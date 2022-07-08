Last updated on .From the section Reading

Tyrese Fornah has made a total of four senior appearances for Nottingham Forest

Reading have signed central midfielder Tyrese Fornah from Nottingham Forest on season-long loan.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town in League One where he played in 19 games for the club.

"Tyrese will add power, presence, vision and energy to our midfield," boss Paul Ince told the club website external-link .

"This is a loan move I believe will benefit both him in developing his game at Championship level and the club."

Fornah featured in the Nottingham Forest's first team during their promotion-winning campaign last season before leaving on loan during the January transfer window.

Having come through Brighton & Hove Albion's academy, Fornah has had loan spells in Portugal with Casa Pia and a full season with Plymouth Argyle in 2020-21.

Reading remain under an English Football League transfer embargo and can currently only sign free agents or players on loan to one-year contracts.

The Royals start their season at Blackpool on 30 July.

