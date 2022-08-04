Close menu

Premier League quizzes: Can you get these 80 questions right?

From the section Premier League

Excited about the Premier League season?

Been paying attention during the summer? Want to answer 80 questions right now?

Five quizzes, one page, let's go.

Can you rank these summer signings in order of their transfer fee?

Right one down, four to go. Can you remember the top 25 Premier League goalscorers last season?

Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers from the 2021-22 season?

Almost halfway now. Which Premier League team did these players join this summer?

Can you name these Premier League summer signings from their photos? Some are easier than others.

Can you name these Premier League summer signings?



Final one. Can you name the top 25 Premier League scorers ever?

Can you name the top 25 Premier League scorers?



Let us know what you got out of 80 in the comments below.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 19:36

    Can I have a crate of whatever Rob Green is drinking please? Should keep me plastered for the entire season!

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:34

    what team went 30 years without winning the league
    and cant score in 3 finals

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:39

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Name the only poster who thinks Liverpool is spelt as 'Varpool'?

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 19:34

    I'm guessing a Man Utd player must be mentioned as there is a HYS on a very random thing!

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:33

    Who else got 40 correct?

  • Comment posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 19:07

    It's happened people. 48 hours ago the whole BBC football page given over to the brilliant Lionesses. No one buried article....

    Legacy is what legacy does.

    • Reply posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 19:10

      FreddieThe Frog replied:
      What are you talking about? Of course the BBC wouldn't flood the place with stuff and then move on like a butterfly.

      What were you thinking? Go slap yourself.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 19:05

    You missed one question will teams in red get 12 or more penalties more than any other team 🤔

    • Reply posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 19:08

      FreddieThe Frog replied:
      No.... Man City play in Light blue and white..

  • Comment posted by gregadeth, today at 18:54

    Ummm...what are we supposed to be commenting on here, how we think we done/might do in their silly quiz?? I suppose we could just try and upset each other like normal but i just have a feeling the BBC have something better in mind for us. Or not.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:01

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Fascinating stuff.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 18:52

    Yawn.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 18:51

    No HYS about rob green predicting Manchester United finishing 2nd?

    • Reply posted by adradley, today at 19:13

      adradley replied:
      Stop all this HYS nonsense. Nobody is having a hysterectomy! Ok! 😁

  • Comment posted by Doctor Spin, today at 18:46

    The most trivial question however is why are Manchester City increasing their stadium capacity when they don't currently sell it out

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:50

      rack of lamb replied:
      It’s for renaming rights worth a £billion a season.

      Going to be called The Really Emptyhad

      #freeronnie……the man nobody wants

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:46

    What a waste of time. Those at the BBC clearly have far too much time on their hands at the licence fee payers expense to dream up such a superfluous webpage. Tinpot journalism at its best.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:02

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      That you can't get enough of 🤣

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 18:37

    dont want 2 brag but Got every answer right within 39 seconds..

    what I dont know about football aint worth knowing. FACT

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:45

      rack of lamb replied:
      Tell me this then.

      Where’s Ronnie going ?

      #freeronnie

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 18:36

    What an odd reason to open a HYS.

    • Reply posted by common sense, today at 18:54

      common sense replied:
      Most successful computer game in 1994:
      A complete waste of time (Monty Python)

  • Comment posted by greysquaill, today at 18:35

    How many articles about Man It's will BBC Sport write this season?

    • Reply posted by greysquaill, today at 18:37

      greysquaill replied:
      Obviously I typo'd. It's how many Man Utd articles this season

  • Comment posted by Zzzzzzzzzz, today at 18:34

    Watch out Shearer, Salah is coming for you...

  • Comment posted by THE GREAT VLAD, today at 18:30

    Just what we all need...

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:27

    dont want 2 brag but Got every answer right, inside a minute

    what I dont know about football aint worth knowing.

    • Reply posted by Herecomesthesun, today at 18:35

      Herecomesthesun replied:
      Who was the Yeovil Town reserve team vice captain during the 1998-99 season?
      That is definitely worth knowing.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 18:23

    lineker

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 18:22

    You have the last part of the quiz every year. Is it part of Shearer's contract that you have to mention he's top scorer ever at least once a season?

  • Comment posted by A Snake Called Boris, today at 18:22

    which club was formed in 2008 and is state sponsored...?

