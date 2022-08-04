Premier League quizzes: Can you get these 80 questions right?
Excited about the Premier League season?
Been paying attention during the summer? Want to answer 80 questions right now?
Five quizzes, one page, let's go.
Can you rank these summer signings in order of their transfer fee?
Right one down, four to go. Can you remember the top 25 Premier League goalscorers last season?
Almost halfway now. Which Premier League team did these players join this summer?
Can you name these Premier League summer signings from their photos? Some are easier than others.
Can you name these Premier League summer signings?
Final one. Can you name the top 25 Premier League scorers ever?
Let us know what you got out of 80 in the comments below.
and cant score in 3 finals
Legacy is what legacy does.
what I dont know about football aint worth knowing. FACT
what I dont know about football aint worth knowing.