Craig Bellamy (right) heads the list of five backroom employees who have followed Vincent Kompany from Belgium to Burnley

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has brought in his former Manchester City team-mate Craig Bellamy as his new number two at Turf Moor.

The 42-year-old ex-Wales international also worked under Kompany at his previous club Anderlecht.

Bellamy's arrival is part of a host of new backroom appointments made by the relegated Championship club.

Jelle ten Rouwelaar, Bram Geers, Floribert Ngalula and Richard Bredice will all be part of the coaching team.

Goalkeeping Coach ten Rouwelaar, first team coaches Geers and Ngalula and lead first team performance analyst & set-piece coach Bredice also worked under Kompany in his two seasons in Belgium at Anderlecht.

Bredice was also first team opposition analyst at Man City from 2013 to 2019, before joining Kompany when he took up his first management job at Anderlecht.

"I have worked with all five men before," said Kompany. "I know the qualities and experience they will bring to the club."

After his 20-year playing career with Norwich City, Coventry City, Newcastle United, Celtic, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool (twice), West Ham United and home town club Cardiff City (twice), Bellamy moved into coaching in 2016.

He coached under Neil Warnock at Cardiff City, before joining Kompany at Anderlecht in June 2019, first as Under-21 manager, then as assistant manager.

Burnley are scheduled to launch the new Championship season on Friday, 29 July with an away trip to currently managerless Huddersfield.