Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Lia Walti (left) made her comeback from a thigh injury in last Thursday's 4-0 defeat to England

Women's Euro 2022 - Portugal v Switzerland Date: Saturday, 9 July Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti is set to make her 100th international appearance in Switzerland's Euro 2022 opener against Portugal on Saturday.

The 29-year-old suffered a thigh injury at a training camp last month but featured in last Thursday's 4-0 defeat to England.

Nils Nielsen's side were also beaten 7-0 by Germany in their penultimate pre-tournament friendly.

"It's going to be very difficult to get through the group," said Nielsen.

"It's incredibly important in a group like ours that the first game provides us with at least one point, so we're still in the tournament."

Switzerland, who failed to reach the knockout stage in the Netherlands five years ago, clinched their place at this summer's tournament with a penalty shootout victory over the Czech Republic in the play-offs.

Portugal, meanwhile, were beaten by Russia in their play-off but were awarded their spot after Uefa banned Russia from competing at the tournament due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Francisco Neto's team finished bottom of their group in 2017 but come into Euro 2022 in impressive form, having won three and drawn one of their past four matches.

"Our aim is to perform better than we did [five years ago]," said Neto. "It was always going to be a tough start for us, no matter who we were up against in the opening game.

"Switzerland have players that ply their trade at top clubs across Europe and are a team that we fully respect, but we know that we have our own strengths that will allow us to head into the game full of confidence.

"A victory would give us a massive boost and settle our nerves heading into the other group games."

Netherlands take on Sweden at Bramall Lane in Saturday's other Group C game, kicking off at 20:00 BST.