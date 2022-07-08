Last updated on .From the section England

Lotte Wubben-Moy has not yet featured in the tournament

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has temporarily left the squad during the European Women's Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal's Wubben-Moy was an unused substitute in England's opening day victory over Austria.

She is expected to miss England's second group game against Norway in Brighton on Monday evening.

The defender will be monitored closely at home and will return to the squad as soon as possible.