Tom Lawrence (right) played against Rangers in a pre-season friendly in 2019

Tom Lawrence has become Rangers' third signing of the summer after the forward's departure from Derby County.

After 35 goals in 180 appearances over five years at Derby he elected to leave at the end of last season, following the club's relegation to League One.

Lawrence, 28, has been capped 23 times for Wales, scoring three times.

"The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fanbase and I look forward to being part of that going forward," Lawrence said.

Rangers did not reveal the length of contract, but he joins former Hearts defender John Souttar and PAOK striker Antonio Colak in moving to the Scottish Cup holders.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told the Rangers website: "I am really pleased we have been able to secure the signing of Tom and he will further add to our attacking options.

"He has gained valuable experience over a number of years with Derby County and I look forward to working with him this season."

The Glasgow club may well be saying farewell to key midfielder Joe Aribo, who is reportedly set to join Premier League side Southampton.

