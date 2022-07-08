Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Richards (right) made eight appearances for Harrogate last season before an injury brought an end to his loan spell

Harrogate Town have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Lewis Richards on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old returns for a second loan spell at the League Two club after making eight appearances for Simon Weaver's men last season.

Richards has been at Wolves for five years after joining from Brentford.

"Lewis is a talented player that will really benefit from being in a first team set up for a whole season," said Weaver.

"He's strong, a good all-round defender and can drive forward well with the ball, so he fits the bill."