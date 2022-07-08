Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County are putting their faith in the experience of Curtis Davies, 37, and Richard Stearman, 34

Derby County defenders Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman have agreed a new one-year contracts.

Davies, 37, was an ever-present as Derby fought unsuccessfully to avoid relegation from the Championship last season after having 21 points deducted.

He was named player of the season, having joined the Rams from Hull City in 2017.

Stearman, 34, made 15 appearances for the Rams in 2021-22 following his release by Huddersfield Town.

His former clubs also include Leicester City, Wolves, Fulham and Sheffield United.

The pair's new deals follow the signing of Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester earlier this week in the wake of the takeover of the club by David Clowes.

"I can't see myself in another team's shirt," Davies told the Derby website. external-link

"Everything this club wants to be moving forward, I want to be part of. We are starting from scratch again with new ownership now."

He added: "It's important that we realise we have the quality in the changing room, we have the characters and experience in terms of winning promotions in the changing room, but it's putting it together on the pitch and making sure we do the right things week in and week out to get us back up."

Derby will be playing in the third tier of English football this season for the first time since 1985-86.

"I'm realistic at where I am in my career. I know I might not be the first name on the teamsheet but I think my strengths lie not just in the matchday squad," said Stearman.

"There is the culture of the club, the standards that need to be met every day and I feel as though they play into my strengths."