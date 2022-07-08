Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Elkan Baggott spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan at King's Lynn Town

Gillingham have signed defender Elkan Baggott from League One club Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is the first Indonesian to play in the English Football League and has 10 caps for his home country.

He made his league debut for Ipswich in a 1-0 defeat by Rotherham in April and also played in a 4-0 win over Charlton.

"I want to improve myself and the objective for me, and us collectively, is to finish as high up in League Two as possible," he said.

