Josh Andrews made 22 appearances for Rochdale last season

Birmingham City striker Josh Andrews has joined Doncaster Rovers on a six-month loan.

The 20-year-old, who is 6ft 5ins tall, is the fourth summer signing by Rovers manager Gary McSheffery as they prepare for life back in League Two.

He is yet to play for the Blues' first team and spent last season on loan at Rochdale, scoring five goals.

"As a striker I'm hoping to provide some firepower and take us straight up," Andrews told the club website.

