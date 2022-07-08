Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is poised to seal a £3m move to Serie A side Bologna. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits he is aware of the speculation around Lewis Ferguson but insists the midfielder has been missing from pre-season because of an injury suffered on Scotland duty. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs left-back Josh Doig is on the brink of a £3m move to Hellas Verona in Serie A, with the 20-year-old heading to Italy this weekend and expected to have a medical on Monday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic could turn to Israel midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani now that previous target Vinicius Souza has decided to join La Liga side Espanyol on loan for next season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has revealed Ianis Hagi could face up to a year out of action after admitting the Romania midfielder may not return before the World Cup break in November-December. (Herald) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he wants at least two more new singings in at Rangers after making Wales forward Tom Lawrence his third capture of the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson admits it's frustrating that work permits have held up Hibs debuts for summer signings Momodou Bojang, Elie Youan and Jair Tavares - but insists clubs all over the world are experiencing the same problems. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is hopeful of concluding a deal for Bristol City youngster Reuben McAllister, the 16-year-old son of his assistant manager Jamie McAllister, but says nothing has been signed off just yet. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United manager Jack Ross reveals he tried to sign new arrival Steven Fletcher while in charge at Hibs and says the veteran striker brings a "controlled arrogance". (Courier) external-link