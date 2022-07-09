Welsh football pre-season guide 2022

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City completed the first league double in the history of the south Wales derby last season

Cardiff City and Swansea City have begun preparations for the new Championship season, with both clubs looking for better in 2022-23.

Swansea finished 15th last season, with Cardiff eight points worse off in 18th.

Newport County are hoping to improve on last season's 11th-placed finish in League Two.

And there are high hopes for Wrexham ahead of the new National League campaign after they missed out in the play-offs last term.

The build-up to the new season has already started, so here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.

Friday, 1 July

Swansea City 7-0 Haverfordwest

Undy AFC 0-7 Newport County

Tuesday, 5 July

Swansea City 0-2 Colchester United & Swansea City 1-0 Colchester United (two hour-long games)

Saturday, 9 July

Cardiff City 3-2 Cambridge United

Newport County v Hungerford Town

Swansea City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers

Tuesday, 12 July

Cardiff City v Newport County

Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City

Friday, 15 July

Weston-Super-Mare v Newport County

Saturday, 16 July

Cheltenham Town v Cardiff City

Nantwich Town v Wrexham

Swansea City v Bristol Rovers

Torquay United v Newport County

Tuesday, 19 July

Shrewsbury Town v Cardiff City

Saturday, 23 July

Charlton Athletic v Swansea City

Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Swindon Town v Cardiff City

Saturday, 30 July

Wrexham v Macclesfield Town