Women's Euro 2022 - Northern Ireland v Austria Date: Sunday, 10 July Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC One from 16:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland winger Caragh Hamilton is missing the Euro 2022 finals through injury after helping Kenny Shiels' side to their maiden major tournament. The 25-year-old has scored five goals in 27 caps and made history as a 15-year-old by becoming the youngest player to win a senior cap for her country.

There was a lot of talk before the Euros that it would feel real when the players stepped out on the pitch against Norway, yet it still feels like a dream.

It was an incredible night, and although the result didn't go our way I think we can be so proud of the performance, especially in the second half.

You have to remember just how far this team has come. We were part-time players at the end of the year, and although we had that seven-month full-time training camp you can't underestimate how big a task it is to face world-class players.

The occasion was something else, and I think the players will admit themselves that there were nerves at the start but they really grew into the game.

Kenny Shiels made a couple of changes and tactical tweaks at half-time and we looked a different team. Norway stepped off us a little bit and that allowed us to play with more freedom, and we got our reward when Julie got that iconic goal. It was so fitting that she was the player to have that moment after being there from the very start.

I think there was a sense of disappointment at conceding four goals and the girls have set incredibly high standards for themselves. Whenever you are among the elite you want to show you belong there on that stage. They are definitely closing the gap and I think the players sense that.

Captain(s) fantastic

What a moment for Sarah McFadden to lead the team out for the first time, making history. We all love big Mac and she really deserved it.

Her battle with Ada Hegerberg was fascinating, it was so intense. Mac is great to watch in every game, but you can just tell she thrives when she is up against the biggest names, and now Hegerberg can be added to the likes of Ellen White and Vivianne Miedema in world-class players who have come out second best to her.

Of course, we would have all loved Marissa Callaghan to be the first one out of the tunnel, and I think her presence helped when she came on at half-time against Norway.

She is our leader, and there were so many question marks over whether she would be able to make the tournament with a toe injury.

I'm sure the uncertainty was difficult to take, but Marissa did everything she could to make sure she was here and she is reaping the rewards now.

She is such an incredible ambassador for the game. She is phenomenal on the pitch but I love to see her doing what she does off it too.

After the rollercoaster six or seven weeks for her, you can't even begin to feel how special that was for her to step out at St Mary's.

On the flip side, my heart just breaks for Simone. I've been there with a knee injury in the past, and even though sitting out of the tournament is tough I don't think it comes close to the pain of it happening on this stage.

You just want to switch off and cry, just get away from it all, but in the middle of a tournament as big of this there is all the extra attention and that makes it a totally different experience.

Simone is a really close friend to me, but you still can't find the words. I don't think I need to say that much because of the character she is, and sometimes you don't even need to speak, it's just being there for her that will help.

She is a massive influence off the pitch, one of most supportive people you could meet, and being with everyone will provide her with that extra support.

Simone was set for a fresh start with her new club after this tournament, and the timing is so cruel, but I've no doubt she will be back stronger.

Caragh Hamilton is a BBC Sport pundit for Euro 2022

Austria winnable

Next up it's Austria, and I think we owe them one.

We have played them twice in the past eight months in World Cup qualifying. We were seconds away from beating them at home at Seaview, and in the away game we were the architects of our own downfall with mistakes.

On paper and from our recent games with them, you would pinpoint Austria as the most winnable game out of the three matches.

But you can't get too caught up in that. There is a belief we can win every time we step out on the pitch, no matter the opposition, and the girls won't have been giving that any thought prior to the Norway game.

I don't think people give Austria the credit they deserve. I think they really gave England a good run the other night.

You only have to look back to the past Euros and the damage they did, no-one would have picked them as a semi-finalist, and they have some top players.

We will be the underdogs, but I think the girls will go for it now they have got the first game out of the way and they will have that freedom that we saw in the second half against Norway.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a few changes and I know the team who go out on the pitch will be more than capable of winning the game.

Caragh Hamilton was talking to BBC Sport's Andy Gray.