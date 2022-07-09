Last updated on .From the section Hull

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored against Cardiff in one of 12 appearances while on loan with the Tigers last season

Hull City have completed the permanent signing of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh following his loan spell at the club last season.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Tigers after leaving Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Sayyadmanesh made 12 appearances and scored one goal after joining Hull on loan from the Istanbul side in January.

The Iran international joins for an undisclosed fee and the move is subject to a work permit.

Sayyadmanesh's only Tigers goal came in a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in April, which mathematically secured the club's Championship status.

The signing follow's Friday's capture of Jean Michael Seri and the Iranian is the second player Hull have signed from Fenerbahce this summer, with Turkey international Ozan Tufan also joining.

The Tigers were taken over by Acun Medya Group, a Turkish company fronted by Acun Ilicali, last season and play Fenerbahce in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.