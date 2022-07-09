Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Josh Doig is an athletic full-back who loves to get forward

Hibernian have agreed a deal to sell defender Josh Doig to Serie A side Hellas Verona for an initial upfront fee of £3m.

Personal terms for the 20-year-old are very close to being agreed on a four-year contract.

The Scotland U21 international is expected to fly to Italy on Sunday before undergoing a medical on Monday.

Doig has played 78 games for Hibs since his August 2020 debut, mostly at left-back, and has scored once.

Last November, he signed a contract extension at Easter Road until the summer of 2026.

He had been released as a youth player with Edinburgh rivals Hearts, moving across the city in 2019 and spending a brief time on loan at Queen's Park.

Verona finished ninth in Serie A last season and are now managed by Gabriele Cioffi, once in charge at Crawley Town.