Close menu

Josh Doig: Hibernian agree £3m defender sale to Hellas Verona

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian defender Josh Doig
Josh Doig is an athletic full-back who loves to get forward

Hibernian have agreed a deal to sell defender Josh Doig to Serie A side Hellas Verona for an initial upfront fee of £3m.

Personal terms for the 20-year-old are very close to being agreed on a four-year contract.

The Scotland U21 international is expected to fly to Italy on Sunday before undergoing a medical on Monday.

Doig has played 78 games for Hibs since his August 2020 debut, mostly at left-back, and has scored once.

Last November, he signed a contract extension at Easter Road until the summer of 2026.

He had been released as a youth player with Edinburgh rivals Hearts, moving across the city in 2019 and spending a brief time on loan at Queen's Park.

Verona finished ninth in Serie A last season and are now managed by Gabriele Cioffi, once in charge at Crawley Town.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport