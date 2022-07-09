Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Christian Doidge scored a first-half hat-trick for Hibs at Easter Road

Christian Doidge scored a hat-trick inside the opening 30 minutes as Hibernian got off to a flying start in the Scottish League Cup.

Last season's beaten finalists hammered Clyde 5-0 at Easter Road, with Elias Melkersen and Josh Campbell also on target before half-time for Lee Johnson's side.

Livingston's Scott Pittman headed in the first goal of the new season, with Josh Mullin and Bruce Anderson adding to the West Lothian team's tally. However, the visitors were given a scare when Ayrton Sonkur and Michael Paton replied for Albion Rovers in the second half.

Kilmarnock raced into a 2-0 lead away to Highland League champions Fraserburgh, thanks to an Oli Shaw header and a lovely, curling free-kick from Fraser Murray.

Sean Butcher briefly reduced the deficit, only for Kyle Lafferty to restore the two-goal cushion for the Ayrshire men, who are returning to the top flight this term.

St Mirren were left to rue a host of missed chances at home to Arbroath when Dylan Patterson grabbed a late winner for the Championship part-timers, who were without holidaying manager Dick Campbell.

Ross County were given a scare at Highland League Buckie Thistle, falling behind to a Sam Urquhart goal in the second half.

Dylan Patterson was the match-winner for Arbroath in sunny Paisley

Dom Samuel levelled for the Dingwall side and the 2016 winners held their nerve in a shoot-out, converting all five of their penalties, to take home a bonus point after their draw.

Simon Murray was the day's other hat-trick hero as Queen's Park banged in five against Stranraer at Stair Park, with Grant Savoury completing his double late in the game following a six-goal first half.

Dundee laid down a marker against Championship rivals Hamilton, easing to a 3-0 victory at Dens Park, with Niall McGinn slotting in the opener. Alex Jakubiak scored a penalty early in the second half and Lyall Cameron scored in stoppage time.

Second tier Morton could only muster one substitute for a goalless draw with Falkirk at Cappielow during which both sides had a man sent off.

Kyle Turner and Brian Graham were on target in Partick Thistle's 2-1 win at Stenhousemuir and George Oakley marked his return to Inverness Caley Thistle with the only goal at Kelty Hearts.

Scottish League Cup full-time scores:

Dumbarton 1-2 Stirling Albion

Fraserburgh 1-3 Kilmarnock

Stenhousemuir 1-2 Partick Thistle

Buckie Thistle 1-1 Ross County (County win 5-3 on penalties)

East Fife 0-2 Dunfermline

Hibernian 5-0 Clyde

Morton 0-0 Falkirk (Falkirk win 5-4 on penalties)

Cowdenbeath 0-3 Airdrieonians

St Mirren 0-1 Arbroath

Ayr United 0-0 Elgin City (Ayr win 4-3 on penalties)

Queen of the South 2-3 Annan Athletic

Albion Rovers 2-3 Livingston

Kelty Hearts 0-1 Inverness CT

Dundee 3-0 Hamilton Accies

Stranraer 2-5 Queen's Park