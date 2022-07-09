Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Magill was forced off in the 79th minute of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 opener against Norway

Northern Ireland's Simone Magill says "words are a struggle" after an ACL injury in her side's Euro 2022 opener against Norway ended her tournament.

The striker, who joined Aston Villa last week, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having sustained the injury late in the Group A game in Southampton.

"Playing in a major tournament was always the dream," Magill said on Instagram. external-link

"So glad I made it here."

One of Northern Ireland's key players, the 27-year-old's absence will be keenly felt by her side as they continue in their first-ever major tournament.

They fell to a 4-1 defeat by Norway last Thursday, with attentions now focused on their meeting with Austria on Monday before they conclude the group stage against hosts England on Friday.

"The fans were absolutely incredible [on] Thursday night," Magill continued.

"You make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt. I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green. It was everything I dreamed of.

"Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever."