Gollini did not make a single Premier League appearance on loan at Tottenham last season

Fiorentina have signed Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Gollini, 27, spent last season on loan at Tottenham, making three Carabao Cup appearances, and also had two years at Aston Villa between 2016 and 2018.

He then moved to Bergamo, initially on loan, where he made 89 Serie A appearances.

Gollini has one cap for his country to his name, which he received in 2019.