Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: New Central Park

Kelty Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen00000000
2Dumbarton00000000
3Peterhead00000000
4Raith Rovers00000000
5Stirling00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fraserburgh00000000
2Kilmarnock00000000
3Montrose00000000
4Partick Thistle00000000
5Stenhousemuir00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Buckie Thistle00000000
3Dunfermline00000000
4East Fife00000000
5Ross County00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
2Clyde00000000
3Falkirk00000000
4Hibernian00000000
5Morton00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians00000000
2Arbroath00000000
3Cowdenbeath00000000
4FC Edinburgh00000000
5St Mirren00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic00000000
2Ayr00000000
3Elgin00000000
4Queen of Sth00000000
5St Johnstone00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion00000000
2Cove Rangers00000000
3Inverness CT00000000
4Kelty Hearts00000000
5Livingston00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee00000000
2Forfar00000000
3Hamilton00000000
4Queen's Park00000000
5Stranraer00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories