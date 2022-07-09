Ayr United v Elgin City

AyrAyr United15:00ElginElgin City
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Albinson
- 2Houston
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 17McAllister
- 6Murdoch
- 8Dempsey
- 31Smith
- 22McKenzie
- 9Akinyemi
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 10O'Connor
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 15Kirk
- 20Hewitt
- 23Ashford
- 25Ecrepont
- 26Bilham
- 30Bryden
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Dolzanski
- 4Anderson
- 3Cairns
- 10Lawrence
- 6MacEwan
- 8Cameron
- 7Dingwall
- 11Allen
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Mailer
- 15Pires Machado
- 16MacInnes
- 17Antoniazzi
- 18McHardy
- 19Tinnock
- 20Jamieson
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- David Munro