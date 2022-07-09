Close menu
Scottish League Cup
AyrAyr United15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Somerset Park, Scotland

Ayr United v Elgin City

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 2Houston
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 17McAllister
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8Dempsey
  • 31Smith
  • 22McKenzie
  • 9Akinyemi

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 15Kirk
  • 20Hewitt
  • 23Ashford
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 26Bilham
  • 30Bryden

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Dolzanski
  • 4Anderson
  • 3Cairns
  • 10Lawrence
  • 6MacEwan
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Dingwall
  • 11Allen
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Mailer
  • 15Pires Machado
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18McHardy
  • 19Tinnock
  • 20Jamieson
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
David Munro

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen00000000
2Dumbarton00000000
3Peterhead00000000
4Raith Rovers00000000
5Stirling00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fraserburgh00000000
2Kilmarnock00000000
3Montrose00000000
4Partick Thistle00000000
5Stenhousemuir00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Buckie Thistle00000000
3Dunfermline00000000
4East Fife00000000
5Ross County00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
2Clyde00000000
3Falkirk00000000
4Hibernian00000000
5Morton00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians00000000
2Arbroath00000000
3Cowdenbeath00000000
4FC Edinburgh00000000
5St Mirren00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic00000000
2Ayr00000000
3Elgin00000000
4Queen of Sth00000000
5St Johnstone00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion00000000
2Cove Rangers00000000
3Inverness CT00000000
4Kelty Hearts00000000
5Livingston00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee00000000
2Forfar00000000
3Hamilton00000000
4Queen's Park00000000
5Stranraer00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

