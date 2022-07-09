Close menu
Scottish League Cup
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Cowdenbeath v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCready
  • 2Robinson
  • 5Martins
  • 4Armstrong
  • 3Newman
  • 8Struthers
  • 6Osborne
  • 10Berry
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Sinclair
  • 11Gilmartin

Substitutes

  • 12Weekes
  • 13Graham
  • 15Donaldson
  • 16Aikamhenze
  • 17Farrell
  • 18Lemon

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 16Watson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19Deveney
  • 10Frizzell
  • 4McCabe
  • 14McMaster
  • 17Devenny
  • 23McGill
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 9Gallagher
  • 43Hutton
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Daniel Martins.

    Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

    Jordan Armstrong (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Cammy Ballantyne.

    Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Samuel Newman.

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alfie Robinson.

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jordan Armstrong.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories