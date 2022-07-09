St Mirren v Arbroath

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Carson
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 31Gallagher
- 3Tanser
- 11Kiltie
- 16Erhahon
- 6O'Hara
- 20Olusanya
- 7Ayunga
- 21Greive
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 15Reid
- 18Dunne
- 23Strain
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 5O'Brien
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 7Gold
- 10Jacobs
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 16Shanks
Substitutes
- 6Low
- 9Hilson
- 14Paterson
- 21Gill
- 27Fosu
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).
Derek Gaston (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.