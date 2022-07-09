Close menu
Scottish League Cup
St MirrenSt Mirren0ArbroathArbroath0

St Mirren v Arbroath

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Carson
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 31Gallagher
  • 3Tanser
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Erhahon
  • 6O'Hara
  • 20Olusanya
  • 7Ayunga
  • 21Greive

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 15Reid
  • 18Dunne
  • 23Strain
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 7Gold
  • 10Jacobs
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 16Shanks

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 14Paterson
  • 21Gill
  • 27Fosu
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  3. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Derek Gaston (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

  7. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren).

  10. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  13. Post update

    Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Arbroath).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories