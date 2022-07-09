Close menu
Scottish League Cup
DumbartonDumbarton0StirlingStirling Albion0

Dumbarton v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 12Lynas
  • 5Buchanan
  • 23McNiff
  • 3Wylde
  • 14McKee
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Wilson
  • 32Wallace
  • 11MacLean
  • 15Byrne

Substitutes

  • 7Orsi
  • 10Wilson
  • 18Gray
  • 21Broun

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 6Cummins
  • 5McGregor
  • 4McLean
  • 3Clark
  • 15Moore
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 12Banner
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Carrick
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 2McGeachie
  • 17Law
  • 18Wyles
  • 19Creaney
  • 20Greenhorn
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Harrower
  • 24Curtis
  • 25Lamont
Referee:
Greg Soutar

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Gregg Wylde (Dumbarton).

  3. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).

  6. Post update

    Aron Lynas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Gregg Wylde.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Joe McKee (Dumbarton).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

