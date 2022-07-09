Close menu
Scottish League Cup
FraserburghFraserburgh0KilmarnockKilmarnock2

Fraserburgh v Kilmarnock

From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Fraserburgh

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Leask
  • 22Aitken
  • 3Hay
  • 5Simpson
  • 8West
  • 6Young
  • 14Watt
  • 15Guild
  • 17Butcher
  • 19Sargent
  • 10Duncan

Substitutes

  • 4Cowie
  • 12Laird
  • 16MacLellan
  • 18Wood
  • 20Milne
  • 21Barbour
  • 24Grant

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 14Sanders
  • 5Taylor
  • 18Waters
  • 11Armstrong
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4Power
  • 31Polworth
  • 15Murray
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 12Hodson
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Walker
  • 21McInroy
  • 22Donnelly
  • 24McGowan
  • 27Cameron
  • 32Warnock
  • 34Watson
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamFraserburghAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  2. Post update

    Ryan Sargent (Fraserburgh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Hay (Fraserburgh).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Fraserburgh. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 2. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Hay (Fraserburgh).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock).

  10. Post update

    Sean Butcher (Fraserburgh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Power.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories