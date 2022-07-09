Fraserburgh v Kilmarnock

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Line-ups
Fraserburgh
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Leask
- 22Aitken
- 3Hay
- 5Simpson
- 8West
- 6Young
- 14Watt
- 15Guild
- 17Butcher
- 19Sargent
- 10Duncan
Substitutes
- 4Cowie
- 12Laird
- 16MacLellan
- 18Wood
- 20Milne
- 21Barbour
- 24Grant
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 14Sanders
- 5Taylor
- 18Waters
- 11Armstrong
- 7McKenzie
- 4Power
- 31Polworth
- 15Murray
- 28Lafferty
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 12Hodson
- 17Lyons
- 20Walker
- 21McInroy
- 22Donnelly
- 24McGowan
- 27Cameron
- 32Warnock
- 34Watson
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Ryan Sargent (Fraserburgh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Hay (Fraserburgh).
Corner, Fraserburgh. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.
Goal!
Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 2. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Hay (Fraserburgh).
Foul by Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock).
Sean Butcher (Fraserburgh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Fraserburgh 0, Kilmarnock 1. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Power.
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.