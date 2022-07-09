Close menu
Scottish League Cup
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle

Last updated on 2022-07-09. From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Corbett
  • 5Crighton
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3Yeats
  • 17Anderson
  • 24Miller
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 23Bryson
  • 9Orr
  • 10Yates

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 7Forbes
  • 11Brown
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 18Joseph
  • 20Cantley

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2McMillan
  • 18Akinola
  • 22Muirhead
  • 4Holt
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 6Turner
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Graham
  • 14Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 25Owens
  • 26Stanway
  • 27Lyon
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 31Mitchell
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).

  3. Post update

    Craig Bryson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir).

  8. Post update

    Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kyle Turner.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton10100001
2Stirling10100001
3Aberdeen00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock11002023
2Partick Thistle10100001
3Stenhousemuir10100001
4Montrose00000000
5Fraserburgh100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle10100001
2Dunfermline10100001
3East Fife10100001
4Ross County10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Morton10100001
4Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
5Clyde100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Arbroath10100001
3Cowdenbeath10100001
4St Mirren10100001
5FC Edinburgh00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11001013
2Ayr10100001
3Elgin10100001
4St Johnstone00000000
5Annan Athletic100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11001013
2Inverness CT10100001
3Kelty Hearts10100001
4Cove Rangers00000000
5Albion100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park11001013
2Dundee10100001
3Hamilton10100001
4Forfar00000000
5Stranraer100101-10
