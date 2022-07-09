Hibernian v Clyde

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 5Porteous
- 33Bushiri
- 16Stevenson
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 6Kenneh
- 32Campbell
- 20Melkersen
- 9Doidge
- 18Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 11Newell
- 21Dabrowski
- 28Tait
- 30Hauge
- 34McClelland
- 36Delferriere
- 41Blaney
- 46McGeady
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Parry
- 2Lyon
- 4McLean
- 3Grant
- 12Rodden
- 19Cuddihy
- 8Gomis
- 6Grant
- 11Roberts
- 7Duthie
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 5Cassidy
- 9Allan
- 14Kennedy
- 16McDonald
- 17Cameron
- 20Scullion
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 24Ross
- 25Hendji
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Clyde 0. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Campbell.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Cunningham (Clyde).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Clyde 0. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Cunningham (Clyde).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.