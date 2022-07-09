Close menu
Scottish League Cup
HibernianHibernian2ClydeClyde0

Hibernian v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 5Porteous
  • 33Bushiri
  • 16Stevenson
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 6Kenneh
  • 32Campbell
  • 20Melkersen
  • 9Doidge
  • 18Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 11Newell
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 28Tait
  • 30Hauge
  • 34McClelland
  • 36Delferriere
  • 41Blaney
  • 46McGeady

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Parry
  • 2Lyon
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 12Rodden
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 8Gomis
  • 6Grant
  • 11Roberts
  • 7Duthie
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 5Cassidy
  • 9Allan
  • 14Kennedy
  • 16McDonald
  • 17Cameron
  • 20Scullion
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 24Ross
  • 25Hendji
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 2, Clyde 0. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Campbell.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ray Grant.

  5. Post update

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Cunningham (Clyde).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 1, Clyde 0. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross Cunningham (Clyde).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton10100001
2Stirling10100001
3Aberdeen00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock11002023
2Partick Thistle10100001
3Stenhousemuir10100001
4Montrose00000000
5Fraserburgh100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle10100001
2Dunfermline10100001
3East Fife10100001
4Ross County10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11002023
2Falkirk10100001
3Morton10100001
4Bonnyrigg Rose00000000
5Clyde100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Arbroath10100001
3Cowdenbeath10100001
4St Mirren10100001
5FC Edinburgh00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11001013
2Ayr10100001
3Elgin10100001
4St Johnstone00000000
5Annan Athletic100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11002023
2Inverness CT10100001
3Kelty Hearts10100001
4Cove Rangers00000000
5Albion100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park11001013
2Dundee10100001
3Hamilton10100001
4Forfar00000000
5Stranraer100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories