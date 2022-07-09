Close menu
Scottish League Cup
MortonGreenock Morton0FalkirkFalkirk0

Greenock Morton v Falkirk

Greenock Morton v Falkirk

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 16Hynes
  • 2Pignatiello
  • 3Strapp
  • 25King
  • 32Lyon
  • 8Blues
  • 7Kabia
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 10Quitongo

Substitutes

  • 24McGregor

Falkirk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 14Yeats
  • 22McKay
  • 5Henderson
  • 26Mackie
  • 8Hetherington
  • 4McGinn
  • 11McGuffie
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 7Morrison
  • 18Oliver

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 15McCann
  • 16Ross
  • 17Wilson
  • 20Sneddon
  • 27Connolly
  • 28Carroll
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).

  2. Post update

    Jaze Kabia (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).

  4. Post update

    Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

  7. Post update

    Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).

  9. Post update

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

