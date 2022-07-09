Greenock Morton v Falkirk

Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).
MortonGreenock Morton0FalkirkFalkirk0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).
Jaze Kabia (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).
Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stirling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Fraserburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|East Fife
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Clyde
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen of Sth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Ayr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0