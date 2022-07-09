Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Belgium won seven of their eight Euro 2022 qualifiers

Women's Euro 2022 - Belgium v Iceland Date: Sunday, 10 July Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Belgium coach Ives Serneels has said that his side will need to be patient against Iceland in their Euro 2022 opener.

With tournament favourites France and Italy completing Group D, Belgium will know the importance of their first match, but Serneels does not believe Sunday's match is a must-win fixture.

"This match is not decisive," he said.

"Remember our first game against Denmark in 2017, we lost that and ended up staying in the race until the end."

Of Sunday's opponents, he added: "Iceland are a tough team and a team that are always a united unit on the field. There are players with special qualities, but they are also the players that we have to be able to handle.

"I'm afraid we'll have to be patient."

Belgium conceded just three goals five years ago in the Netherlands, but still went out in the group stages.

Iceland were bottom of their group in 2017, losing all three matches.

Their midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir said: "The squad is calm. We have a lot of experienced players and the balance in the team is good. We have been able to control the excitement level really well."

Gunnarsdottir recently playing her first 90 minutes since giving birth in November and of that match said: "I felt pretty good. The first 75 minutes were solid, and then you got a bit tired which is understandable.

"The most important things is that I had a good and quick recovery, which says a lot for the future."