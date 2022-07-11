Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Augustinsson only joined Sevilla from German side Werder Bremen last summer

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla full-back Ludwig Augustinsson on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy.

The 28-year-old has 46 caps for Sweden and made 19 La Liga appearances, after moving from Werder Bremen last summer.

He predominantly plays on the left and will provide competition for first choice left-back Lucas Digne after Matt Targett's move to Newcastle.

Augustinsson will be Villa's fifth signing of the summer.

The deal will be completed once the Swede has obtained a work permit.

Villa have already signed Augustinsson's former Sevilla team-mate Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara on a free from Marseille, while Philippe Coutinho and Robin Olsen have made completed permanent moves following loan spells from Barcelona and Roma respectively.

