Chiquinho: Wolves winger suffers serious knee injury in friendly
Last updated on .From the section Wolves
Wolves winger Chiquinho injured his anterior cruciate ligament during a behind-closed-doors friendly with Burnley on Saturday.
The Portuguese, 22, scored in the 3-0 win but was later injured in a collision with a Burnley defender - Daniel Podence and Morgan Gibbs-White the other goalscorers.
The club said he will undergo surgery, with rehabilitation to then follow.
The Portugal under-21 international joined Wolves in January from Estoril.
