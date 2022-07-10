Close menu

Chiquinho: Wolves winger suffers serious knee injury in friendly

Chiquinho
Chiquinho played eight times in the Premier League for Wolves last season

Wolves winger Chiquinho injured his anterior cruciate ligament during a behind-closed-doors friendly with Burnley on Saturday.

The Portuguese, 22, scored in the 3-0 win but was later injured in a collision with a Burnley defender - Daniel Podence and Morgan Gibbs-White the other goalscorers.

The club said he will undergo surgery, with rehabilitation to then follow.

The Portugal under-21 international joined Wolves in January from Estoril.

