Brad Halliday: Bradford City sign former Cambridge, Doncaster & Fleetwood full-back on two-year deal

Brad Halliday made 70 League One appearances with Doncaster Rovers before joining Fleetwood Town

Bradford City have signed defender Brad Halliday on a two-year deal after he was released by Fleetwood Town.

The 27-year-old right-back has made 247 Football League appearances, mostly for Cambridge United and Doncaster Rovers.

He joined Fleetwood in 2021 but a knee ligament injury ended his season after just four appearances and his contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.

"Brad is a composed defender, who fits in well with the style of play we want to implement," said boss Mark Hughes.external-link

