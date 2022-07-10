Brad Halliday: Bradford City sign former Cambridge, Doncaster & Fleetwood full-back on two-year deal
Bradford City have signed defender Brad Halliday on a two-year deal after he was released by Fleetwood Town.
The 27-year-old right-back has made 247 Football League appearances, mostly for Cambridge United and Doncaster Rovers.
He joined Fleetwood in 2021 but a knee ligament injury ended his season after just four appearances and his contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.
"Brad is a composed defender, who fits in well with the style of play we want to implement," said boss Mark Hughes.
