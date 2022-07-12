Close menu

Raphinha: Leeds United forward close to Barcelona move

By Adam PopeBBC Radio Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments72

Raphinha celebrates goal
Raphinha scored the opener from the penalty spot in Leeds' final game of last season, when they won at Brentford to preserve their top-flight status

Leeds United forward Raphinha is close to a move to Barcelona, head coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed.

The deal for the 25-year-old Brazil playmaker is reportedly worth an initial 58m euros (£49m).

"I'm hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it's his dream to play for Barcelona," Marsch said during the club's tour of Australia.

In two seasons at Elland Road he played in 65 Premier League games, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

The player looked set for a move to Chelsea before Barcelona expressed interest in him.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Spurs were also understood to have been keen on the former Rennes player but his preferred choice has always been the Catalan club.

Marsch said the money for Raphinha and from the sale of midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City "allows us to take the club on the next steps we need to go in the future".

It is understood the fee for Raphina's move to the Nou Camp could eventually rise to 65m euros (£54.7m) with add-ons.

Raphinha moved to Leeds from French side Rennes for £17m in 2020 and has two years left on his contract at Elland Road. The French club are believed to be due a sell-on fee based on the profit Leeds make.

Marsch omitted Raphinha from the Whites' travelling party for a three-game tour of Australia in the hope his future could be resolved swiftly.

The winger did however return to training at the club's Thorp Arch training ground with the remainder of the squad.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by kev 20, today at 09:15

    Big club Leeds don't make me laugh just a feeder club. Lol

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 09:14

    This guy stays longer than the mother-in-law, you wanted out so go, let us get on with our own business. MOT.

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 09:12

    His heart has been in Barcelona since January so now Barcelona can have the rest of his body for the agreed fee. As a Leeds United supporter it is a relief that our defence will not have to play against him twice each season as would have been the case if he went to Chelsea/Arsenal. Onward & upwards Jesse & the lads MOT

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 09:12

    Maybe tax payer funded Gary Lineker could ‘chip’ in a few quid to help pay off the debt at his old club?

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 09:11

    A lot of money to spend on someone who will be a squad player at best. Will be hilarious if they can't get high earners off their wage bill in time to register him along with their other new signings
    Hope Leeds got all the money upfront else they'll probably never see it

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 09:09

    UEFA financial fair play would seem not to apply to Man City PSG Barcelona etc

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 09:09

    Don't particularly care where he goes, it was always nailed on he would. Achieved both of the things he signed for mutually - Leeds stayed up, he improved his position/profile. Win win.
    That being said how much to Barca owe already in transfer fees?!?! In which case all that matters is Leeds get the money - that I have less confidence in!

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 09:08

    Kerching!!!

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 09:07

    Chasing lewandowski as well yet seemingly don't have the cash to stump up the near 20m they owe De Jong in wages from last two years of him helping them survive COVID.
    Repellent club in almost every way imaginable.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 09:05

    Barcelona's finances are going to make a fascinating documentary in a few years when this all goes wrong.

    • Reply posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 09:13

      Dogecoin billionaire replied:
      It's not complicated - they're propped up by the Catalan State

      It won't go wrong unfortunately - they'll keep getting taxpayer bailouts whenever they run into trouble. The Club are too politically important to the local government

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 09:05

    This feels like high wire stuff for Leeds. 2 best players gone, for below true value, to fund squad depth improvements...with the money already spent. All ok in theory & i'll cross my fingers but it feels a bit "heads or tails" to me somehow.

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 09:10

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      Very worried. Unproven manager in a major league. Still there is always Benitez

  • Comment posted by Holamigos, today at 09:05

    Who in their right mind would sign for Barcelona, the contract cheaters. Sign now then wages reduction in a very short time.

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 09:05

    Bayern Munich saying IF!! they sold Lewandowski to Barcelona they would want/demand all the money in one payment as they believe Barcelona will be declaring bankruptcy in 2 years time. How are they getting away with it. Also in court over the super league.

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 09:04

    So glad Chelsea aren't getting this lad. Doesn't look particularly good and would never have put the effort in as he was never interested. Barcelona are welcome to him and their ever rising debt.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 09:10

      airwolf replied:
      Good value compared to Lukaku though !

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 09:03

    A great loss to the club & team, but we’ve made a good return and he’s been a fine servant, so he goes with everyone’s best wishes. Still think the fee is too small...he’s better than Grealish and his £100m & Maguire at Utd isn’t fit to lace his boots and went for £80m. I fear Orta will blow every penny on mediocrity and Marsche strikes me as too “nice” for football management.

  • Comment posted by Christophe, today at 09:00

    Lost all sympathy for Barcelona years. Once loaned 100 million pounds to pay for wages and debts and bought David Villa the day after for 40 million euro. This is another example of how corrupt Uefa is and it's so called FFP. Big joke. They also want Lewandowski but demand other players to take pay cuts. I would refuse that if i played there.

  • Comment posted by mis123, today at 08:58

    He's play 1 game and then spend rest of his contract warming the bench. That is what happens to all fringe players who think they are good for barcelona.

  • Comment posted by mrsam, today at 08:57

    I'm sorry but modern day football stinks! We hardly ever talk about how good a certain player is , all we talk about is how much they cost or how much they earn.

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, today at 09:00

      gregadeth replied:
      Not many of them are good enough to merit talking about how good they are when you consider how much they earn

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:54

    This article is slightly inaccurate. The player was close to a move to Barcelona for an absolute snip before Arsenal (and then Chelsea) expressed interest. Leeds now appear to have got a fair price - albeit not anywhere near as much as either of the prem clubs would have paid - though the means by which Barcelona are paying it is somewhat questionable against financial fair play principles.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 09:04

      Lewis_King replied:
      fort a club that owes so many people money it is strange they are even allowed to buy new players without first paying of their debts. I guess they have found a loophole. Good luck to Raphinia - at least he wont be scoring against Leeds next season if he goes to Barca :-)

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 08:54

    Yet another nail in the coffin for Leeds United.championship next year then.

    • Reply posted by kickabout, today at 08:59

      kickabout replied:
      That all depends if and how the money is spent. An upgrade to the defence is required and another striker would help.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport