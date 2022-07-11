Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have completed the £17m signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The Wales right-back, 21, helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League after joining them on loan in January.

Williams is Forest's sixth signing of the transfer window as they prepare to return to the top flight.

"Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can't wait to experience in full voice," he said.

"I'm really excited to join Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League.

"Having spoken to the head coach, there's a huge amount of ambition being shown and I can't wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead," he added.

Williams, who reached an agreement with Forest on Thursday, has 21 Wales caps and was influential as they secured a place at this year's World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

He featured in the Champions League group stage for Liverpool last season before his loan switch to the Cottagers.

Forest were promoted via the Championship play-off last season and have already bolstered their squad with incoming players including Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Giulian Biancone.

