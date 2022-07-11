Close menu

Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest sign Liverpool defender

Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have completed the £17m signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The Wales right-back, 21, helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League after joining them on loan in January.

Williams is Forest's sixth signing of the transfer window as they prepare to return to the top flight.

"Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can't wait to experience in full voice," he said.

"I'm really excited to join Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League.

"Having spoken to the head coach, there's a huge amount of ambition being shown and I can't wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead," he added.

Williams, who reached an agreement with Forest on Thursday, has 21 Wales caps and was influential as they secured a place at this year's World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

He featured in the Champions League group stage for Liverpool last season before his loan switch to the Cottagers.

Forest were promoted via the Championship play-off last season and have already bolstered their squad with incoming players including Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Giulian Biancone.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by smudger1, today at 10:42

    As a Red Wall fan, Neco has been Wales best player in a number of recent matches. As an attaching wing-back his work rate, dribbling and ability to score goals will definitely be an asset to Forest. What he needs to do is show he can consistently perform in the EPL. Good luck Neco!

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 10:41

    Good for all concerned. Wish him all the best, good when called upon for Liverpool.

    Forest looking like they'll be pushing for a mid-table finish this season with their squad, style and support.

  • Comment posted by He dont mean nuffin by it he only got one ear, today at 10:39

    Good to see Forest back in the top flight.
    I wish them well.

  • Comment posted by adilad78, today at 10:39

    £17m for an average player. English football is bonkers for prices on young players

    • Reply posted by DBTS, today at 10:43

      DBTS replied:
      This 'average' player, kept Chiesa quiet for large parts of a game in the Euros, whilst playing 'out of position' on the left. This 'average' player is highly regarded here & ids thought to be a bright young talent, by those who've actually seen him play a few times.
      Yes, transfer prices are bonkers, but so is your assessment of Neco.

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 10:38

    Forest on their way back to greatness. Always remember them winning the 1982 European Cup against Malmo with Forest legend Peter Withe grabbing the winner.

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 10:37

    Well done Forest - going for it. Hope you stay up. With the amount you have spent I'd imagine staying up is a priority.

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 10:36

    Excellent signing by Forest. Can’t understand why Southgate continues to overlook him for England.

    • Reply posted by RHealey, today at 10:38

      RHealey replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by GaWill, today at 10:36

    Good move for all this. I think Neco is good enough to play regularly at Premier league level but maybe not at the very top end.
    Liverpool have cover at RB, have got a great fee.
    Forest have gained a good full back with loads of potential.
    Also with World Cup coming up Neco needs to play regularly to be ready for Wales.

    Good luck Neco.

  • Comment posted by Robinson, today at 10:34

    Good signing and sorry to him go but the guy needs regular playing time and we can’t give him that.

  • Comment posted by Honest_Mo, today at 10:34

    Neco and Brennan's link up down that right hand side could be massive for Forest and Wales.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 10:31

    Neco is a great player, he will do well at Forest. His only issue at Liverpool was he was trying to get into the team against one of the top 3 right backs in the league in Trent

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 10:28

    The league has become a joke - how can Man Utd (current net spend £13.5m) possibly compete with huge clubs like Forest and Southampton (net spends almost £40m) and Brentford (£14.7m)?

    Something's got to change!
    (Utd fans - just a daft joke; I know you're about to do big signings!)

    This seems a good signing by Forest - though quite expensive. Hope he lives up to it - and more.

  • Comment posted by LukeJacks, today at 10:26

    Nice business for both sides. Williams looked good in a Liverpool shirt, hope he carries on and has a good career.

  • Comment posted by alec, today at 10:26

    Please have a puff piece on Neco Williams? (You did one for origi)

  • Comment posted by Bugle of Cymru, today at 10:24

    Big mistake by Liverpool - this lad will be a huge star and has a winner’s attitude - that said Forest a good fit and good move

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 10:34

      Redallover replied:
      Stupid comment. He’d always be behind Trent at Liverpool and they did him a favour by letting him go.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 10:23

    Wales should get the fee, it was them that he played for really

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 10:22

    Disappointed to lose Neco, looked good in his last appearance for LFC and did a decent job for Fulham.

    Despite Ramsey, think Joe, especially after contract extension, will be first backup.

    Good transfer for Neco to get consistent starts, good income for LFC, all parties better off.

    Hoping Awoniyi works out too, shame he couldn't get the work permit for LFC, best of luck to Forest

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 10:22

    Good move for him...Klopp doesn't do homegrown talent so he may as well move on. He's a decent enough player for a bottom half club

    • Reply posted by JBM, today at 10:32

      JBM replied:
      Trent, Gomez, Elliot, Jones to name a few home grown talents in the first team....

  • Comment posted by dodgydee, today at 10:20

    Forest seem to me loading up their defence....

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:26

      kennycanuck replied:
      For obvious reasons.
      Plus, the use of 5 subs an option.

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 10:20

    More good business at Liverpool

