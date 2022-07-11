Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants three more signings as forward Luis Lopes nears his move to Pittodrie from Benfica. (Record) external-link

The capture of Lopes will take Aberdeen's summer spending to £1.4m. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen have agreed a £400,000 deal for Lopes but face a waiting game over a potential move for Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan.(Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Rangers have reportedly missed out on Angers attacker Angelo Fulgini, with German media saying he will join Mainz.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who has signed a new one-year deal, has been given no assurances about whether he will be Rangers' first choice by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.(Sun) external-link

Matt O'Riley believes Celtic can handle a stronger Rangers in the coming season so long as the champions maintain their own standards. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder O'Riley hopes to end a fruitful 2022 with a place in Denmark's World Cup squad. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper this week. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Saints are expected to sign keeper Sam Walker from Kilmarnock.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Millwall defender Murray Wallace believes he has been overlooked by Scotland.(Football Scotland) external-link