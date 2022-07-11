Scottish Gossip: Celtic, O'Riley, Rangers, Fulgini, Aberdeen, Lopes, St Johnstone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants three more signings as forward Luis Lopes nears his move to Pittodrie from Benfica. (Record)
The capture of Lopes will take Aberdeen's summer spending to £1.4m. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen have agreed a £400,000 deal for Lopes but face a waiting game over a potential move for Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan.(Press and Journal - subscription required)
Rangers have reportedly missed out on Angers attacker Angelo Fulgini, with German media saying he will join Mainz.(Scotsman - subscription required)
Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who has signed a new one-year deal, has been given no assurances about whether he will be Rangers' first choice by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.(Sun)
Matt O'Riley believes Celtic can handle a stronger Rangers in the coming season so long as the champions maintain their own standards. (Sun)
Midfielder O'Riley hopes to end a fruitful 2022 with a place in Denmark's World Cup squad. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper this week. (Courier - subscription required)
Saints are expected to sign keeper Sam Walker from Kilmarnock.(Herald - subscription required)
Millwall defender Murray Wallace believes he has been overlooked by Scotland.(Football Scotland)
Sunderland manager Alex Neil backs Scotland forward Ross Stewart to handle the step up to the Championship in the coming season. (Herald - subscription required)