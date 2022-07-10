Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls opened their pre-season against League Two side Stevenage last week

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman feels he has a deeper squad for the forthcoming season after his side's 4-1 friendly win over Ascot United.

The island side were without a number of their established players, with 17-year-old forward Miguel Carvalho making his first appearance for the club.

"I think we've got a really strong group," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think we can rotate and use them and maybe manage them a bit better than we did in the first season.

"The ones who've come in today have shown they're good enough as well. It'll give us headaches going forward, but good headaches."

Lorne Bickley and Harry Cardwell scored before the break for the islanders, before Bickley got a second to make it 3-0, and Toby Ritzema got Jersey's fourth.

The Bulls play a pre-season tournament next weekend, where they will face Hashtag United at Springfield on Saturday, before taking on either FC United of Manchester or Cray Wanderers a day later.